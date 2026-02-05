Zimbabwe: Massage Parlour Cover Leads to Human Trafficking Arrest in Harare

A 32-year-old woman appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court after being accused of harbouring four Zambian female nationals whom she exploited for prostitution under the pretext of working in a massage parlour.

Christina Mafudza (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Jesse Kufa facing charges of contravening Section 3(1)(b)(i) of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

The matter was remanded to 5 February.

The State, led by Oscar Madhume, alleges that on February 2, 2026, at approximately 2:00 PM members of the ZRP License Inspectorate received a tip-off regarding human trafficking victims at 18 Fereday Drive, Eastlea, Harare.

Acting on this information, officers proceeded to the address and located the victims who were being harboured by Mafudza.

The victims, all Zambian nationals were rescued and placed in the care of the Department of Social Welfare at the Harare Repatriation Centre.

Two of the victims are aged 20 while the remaining two are 23 years old.

Mafudza, who holds the lease agreement for the premises was subsequently arrested.