Ethiopia's Future Hinges On Green and Planned Urban Development, PM Abiy Says

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia's long-term prosperity hinges on building green, resilient and well-planned cities that promote development while safeguarding natural resources.

He cautioned that unplanned urban expansion could push the country toward serious environmental crises, stressing the need for urban growth that balances economic progress with environmental protection.

Addressing the 10th regular session of the fifth year of the House of Peoples' Representatives, the Prime Minister said the scale of urban and corridor development under way across the country is already reshaping Ethiopia.

"The transformation that is currently taking place in Ethiopia through urban development and corridor development is very clear and visible," Abiy said.

He noted that the effort has gone beyond Addis Ababa and has become a nationwide movement modernizing city across the country.

Abiy cautioned that rapid population growth, if not matched by proper planning, would place heavy pressure on urban centers and existing infrastructure.

"If urban development is not carried out in a planned manner, population growth will inevitably put a lot of pressure on cities," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that creating cities that provide diverse services and a balanced environment is essential to ensuring safety, mobility and a healthy urban life for citizens.

Reflecting on global experience, Abiy said the development paths of Western and Asian countries offer important lessons.

"The development experience of both Western and Asian countries provides a great lesson for the world," he said, adding that while their prosperity is admirable, it has often come at a significant cost to the environment.

He pointed out that some developing countries are now spending up to nine percent of their gross domestic product to address the impacts of climate change, noting that pollution has already paralyzed parts of Asia.

"In Asia, there are cities that are so polluted that they cannot even land or take off," he said.

Reaffirming Ethiopia's green economic reform agenda, the Prime Minister said the country is determined to avoid past mistakes by ensuring that development progresses in harmony with nature.

He cited initiatives such as the Green Legacy program, which focuses on restoring degraded landscapes, and riverside development projects aimed at rehabilitating urban waterways, as concrete examples of this approach.

"In general, every citizen should realize that sustainable development can only be achieved when it is possible to travel without polluting or harming nature," Abiy said.

He added that ongoing urban corridor development remains central to Ethiopia's future.

"The urban corridor development that is currently being implemented is a strategic step that will improve the quality of life of citizens, harmonize modernity with nature, and hand over a better country to the next generation," the Prime Minister said.