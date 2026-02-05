Ethiopia: Civil Society Council Pledges Active Role in Ensuring Peaceful Seventh National Election

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council (ECSOC) emphasized that it has completed wide ranging preparations to support the conduct of Ethiopia's seventh national election in a peaceful, democratic and fair manner.

Speaking to ENA, Council President Ahmed Hussein emphasized civil society institutions are mobilizing their resources to contribute meaningfully to the upcoming electoral process.

"We are ready to play a positive role in making the seventh national election peaceful, democratic and fair," he stated.

The president also explained that the Council is working closely with National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) to deliver voter education and public awareness programs, facilitate transparent platforms for political party debates and carry out independent election observation.

He further noted that more than 200 civil society organizations have already registered with the ENEB and secured operational licenses.

According to him, the organizations will formally begin their activities once they receive official certification authorizing them to operate during the election period.

Referring to recent legal reforms, the president said the new civil society proclamation and the expanded institutional mechanisms introduced following national changes have significantly strengthened the participation of civil society organizations in public affairs.

He further stressed that democratic elections play a vital role in transforming the country, transferring democratic values to future generations and strengthening political culture.

"Our focus is to provide broad election education so citizens can exercise their democratic rights responsibly and vote peacefully for the government they believe best serves their interests," he said.

The Council will also facilitate platforms where competing political parties can present their alternative policies and visions, enabling voters to make informed choices, he added.

The president further stated that civil society organizations will also contribute by participating as independent observers to help safeguard the credibility and integrity of the entire electoral process.