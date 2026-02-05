Ethiopia Pushes Deeper Global Trade Ties As Reforms Boost Investment, Exports

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is fast-tracking trade and investment integration at both regional and global levels, driven by the country's comprehensive homegrown economic reform agenda, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe said on Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks while opening a five-day international trade fair at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, aimed at promoting Ethiopian products and strengthening market linkages.

Kassahun said ongoing reforms, including opening key sectors to foreign investors, simplifying business start-up and operational procedures, and revising the foreign exchange system--are playing a critical role in improving the country's business climate.

These measures, he noted, are modernizing strategic sectors, fostering innovation and enhancing competitiveness.

The minister underscored Ethiopia's strong commitment to regional and global economic integration, emphasizing that the homegrown reform agenda is being implemented through practical and results-oriented initiatives.

According to him, the international trade fair brings together buyers, sellers, and business leaders, serving as a platform to facilitate market linkages and strengthen regional and international partnerships.

He added that such fairs are instrumental in promoting fair and competitive trade, improving market access, and deepening economic integration.

The Ethiopian government remains committed to advancing trade and investment as key drivers of economic growth and shared prosperity, Kassahun said.

Expanding export markets, promoting value addition, and strengthening trade competitiveness are among the country's top priorities.

He also stressed the importance of stronger collaboration between public institutions and the private sector to achieve national development goals.

During the first six months of the current budget year, Ethiopia earned 5.1 billion U.S. dollars from export trade, while inflation declined to single-digit levels, the minister noted. The country is targeting 10.2 percent economic growth by the end of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, supported by the ongoing economic reforms.

Sebsib Abafira Abajobir, President of the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (ECCSA), said the trade fair plays a pivotal role in promoting Ethiopian products and strengthening linkages among stakeholders.

Organizers stated that the international trade fair serves as a gateway for both domestic and international participants to showcase products and build partnerships. About 50 major companies from 20 countries are expected to take part, while more than five foreign companies have already expressed interest in investing in Ethiopia.

In addition, over 300 local companies are participating in the event, ENA learned.