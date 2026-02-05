Mozambique: Logistics Corridors Are Strategic Assets - Prime Minister

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi believes that the country's ports and logistics corridors are strategic assets for cooperation with international corporations interested in investing in the sectors of energy and the blue economy.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking on Tuesday, in Dubai, at the Global Investment Summit on Africa, which brought together political leaders, financial decision-makers and international investors, said that Mozambique has various strategic assets such as natural gas reserves, the Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric dam, and crucial minerals, especially graphite, gold and rubies.

Levi explained that the mere existence of assets is not enough to attract international capital, with credibility being a determining factor for investor confidence.

"The Government's strategy involves the monetization of sovereign assets through transparent partnerships, strengthening the regulatory framework, solid governance, and structuring projects aimed at long-term global investors', she said.

As concrete examples of structuring investments, Levi cited the resumption of the Mozambique LNG project, led by the French company TotalEnergies, with approximately 40 percent of construction completed and financing estimated at 14 billion dollars; ExxonMobil's commitment to the neighbouring Rovuma LNG project, estimated at 20 billion dollars; and the two floating LNG platforms, operated by the Italian energy company, ENI, valued at 15 billion dollars.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the new hydroelectric partnership with Electricité de France (EDF) and the Japanese company Sumitomo, valued at five billion dollars, aimed at expanding the country's clean energy production capacity.

"Mozambique intends to transform its sovereign assets into bankable, transparent investment portfolios aligned with global capital markets. Mozambique is open for business, not as a promise, but as a conscious choice, as a policy and a purpose', she said.

According to Levi, Africa's main challenge is not a scarcity of assets, but the absence of structured mechanisms linking these assets to global capital.

Levi also highlighted that the continent possesses significant sovereign assets, including energy, infrastructure, land, water resources, minerals, and human capital, "many of which remain undervalued due to limitations in governance and risk mitigation mechanisms.'