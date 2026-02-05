Somalia: Somaliland President Engages Global Leaders in Dubai, Meets Prince Edward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro is attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai, joining global leaders and senior international figures in high-level engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding Somaliland's international outreach, officials said.

The annual summit brings together heads of state and government, ministers, international organisations and business leaders from around the world to discuss governance, economic transformation, innovation, security and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Irro held a high-level dinner meeting with Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, the brother of King Charles III, in what Somaliland officials described as a significant diplomatic engagement highlighting the country's growing international presence.

The dinner was also attended by Sir Gavin Williamson, a Member of the UK Parliament and a close friend of the Republic of Somaliland, who has been a long-standing supporter of stronger engagement between Somaliland and the United Kingdom.

Somaliland officials said the meeting reflected a high level of diplomatic interaction and international respect, and underscored the historical relationship between Somaliland and the United Kingdom, which continues to shape cooperation based on mutual trust and people-to-people ties.

President Irro expressed appreciation for Williamson's continued support for Somaliland and its people, noting his role in raising Somaliland's profile in political and policy discussions in Britain and beyond, according to a statement from the presidency.

Discussions during the dinner focused on strengthening cooperation in governance, development, security and social relations, with participants emphasising the importance of expanding collaboration built on shared interests and long-term stability.

At the World Governments Summit, President Irro is also holding meetings with regional and international leaders to promote cooperation, investment and strategic partnerships. Somaliland officials said the president is using the platform to present Somaliland's experience in peace-building, democratic governance and institution-building.

President Irro reiterated that Somaliland is committed to peaceful coexistence, dialogue, mutual respect and international cooperation, stressing that his government seeks engagement with global partners to advance sustainable development and regional stability.

Somaliland, which has operated its own government, security forces and democratic institutions for more than three decades, says its participation in the Dubai summit and related diplomatic engagements demonstrates its increasingly active role in international diplomacy and its efforts to deepen relations with longstanding partners, particularly the United Kingdom.