Uganda: Ethiopian Girma Wake Meets Museveni, to Oversee Uganda Airlines

Veteran Ethiopian aviation executive Girma Wake met with President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe on Wednesday to discuss his interim role at Uganda Airlines, just as the national carrier advertised the CEO position following Jenifer Bamuturaki's exit.

Although the new job advert requires candidates to be over 60 years old, Wake, 82, will serve as interim executive and consultant while also participating in the search for a substantive chief executive.

His appointment is subject to vetting, scheduled for next week.

Wake's involvement comes at a critical juncture for Uganda Airlines, which has struggled to balance political expectations with commercial sustainability.

The former long-serving CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Wake is widely respected for transforming the airline into Africa's most profitable and globally competitive carrier through disciplined management, fleet modernization, and strategic route expansion.

Wake's tenure at Ethiopian Airlines, from 2004 to 2011, saw the airline adopt modern wide-body aircraft, strengthen its Star Alliance position, and implement robust corporate governance systems insulated from political interference.

His stewardship of Uganda Airlines could signal a serious effort to restore professional management and credibility, especially after years of reported governance lapses.

Sources say Wake will put together his own team even in the interim role and work toward rebuilding confidence in the airline, restoring professionalism and recommending the new management team after assessing their qualification.

Revived in 2019, Uganda Airlines was envisioned as a strategic tool to boost tourism, trade, and national prestige. Significant investment in aircraft, including Bombardier CRJ900s and Airbus A330-800neos, positioned Entebbe as a regional hub.

Yet the airline has posted persistent losses and faced criticism over governance, procurement, and HR management.

Bamuturaki's tenure drew scrutiny from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, while Auditor-General reports highlighted uncontrolled salaries, missing staff structures, and qualifications gaps among senior officials.

In this context, Wake's appointment is seen as more than a change of guard. It represents an attempt to bring professional aviation management and governance rigor to a national carrier long criticized for political interference and operational inefficiency.

As Uganda Airlines prepares for its next chapter, Wake's involvement may be the strongest signal yet that the airline aims to finally achieve commercial discipline and long-term sustainability.