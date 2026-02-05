Malawi: Apostle Kawinga's Ministry Donates 2,400 Bags of Maize to Nsanje Families

Salvation for All Ministries International, led by Apostle Clifford Kawinga, on Wednesday distributed 2,400 bags of maize to vulnerable households in Nsanje District, in a humanitarian outreach aimed at easing the growing hunger crisis in the Lower Shire.

The distribution took place on 4 February 2026 at Nsanje Prison Ground, in the area of Senior Chief Malemia, under the ministry's humanitarian arm, the Hope Field Initiative.

According to the organisers, the maize was given to 2,400 households, with each family receiving one bag.

Speaking during the event, Apostle Kawinga said the donation was part of the church's ongoing commitment to support communities facing food shortages across the country.

"Malawi is going through a serious hunger crisis. The people of Nsanje and the entire Lower Shire should not lose hope. God loves them, and we must stand with them in this difficult time," said Kawinga.

He said the church believes in combining spiritual support with practical help, adding that prayer alone was not enough without action.

Alongside the food distribution, the ministry conducted prayers for the beneficiaries, emphasising that God is the source of restoration and hope for struggling families.

Kawinga also advised communities in the Lower Shire to avoid cutting down trees, warning that deforestation was contributing to frequent floods that destroy crops and worsen food insecurity.

"Environmental destruction is part of the problem. If we continue cutting down trees, floods will keep coming, and hunger will remain with us," he said.

A representative of Senior Chief Malemia, Group Village Head Mpomba, commended the church for the support, saying the donation would benefit more than 2,000 families in the area.

"This food has come at the right time. Many families have nothing. This donation will help a lot of households to survive," he said.

Salvation for All Ministries International has conducted similar outreach programmes in several districts, including Mchinji, Salima, Nkhotakota, Lilongwe, Mzimba, Mulanje and Machinga.

In all the areas visited, the ministry combines relief support with teachings that encourage repentance, irrigation farming to improve food security, and proper use of donated resources.

The Nsanje outreach is part of a wider national campaign by Apostle Kawinga's ministry to promote self-reliance, environmental protection and faith-based community development.