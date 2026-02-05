Namibia Petroleum Bill - MPs Vow to Scrutinise Transfer of Power to Presidency

Members of parliament (MPs) have vowed to scrutinise the petroleum bill set to be tabled today before passing it, raising concerns over giving too much power to one person.

This comes after president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during the opening of the third session of the eighth National Assembly yesterday, called for urgency on the remaining bills, in which the petroleum bill is also included.

The bill to amend the Petroleum (Exploration and production) Act of 1991 is set to be tabled today by the minister of industries, mines and energy, Modestus Amutse, after it was blocked last year when defence minister Frans Kapofi was acting as the minister.

The bill is set to define certain expressions and to provide for the transfer of certain powers from the minister of industries, mines and energy to the president.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Affirmative Repositioning chief whip Tuhafeni Hangula last year objected to the bill, saying that it has the potential to create criminals if not addressed properly.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Independent Patriots for Change parliamentarian Elvis Lizazi said they will not allow the bill to go through until they are satisfied that all errors have been corrected to ensure nothing comes back to burden the nation.

"We are willing to work as an official opposition party with the ruling party. And we are not here for political points. We are representing all Namibian people.

We will pass all bills that come to parliament that are in the interest of all Namibian people. But the bill of oil and gas where one individual is getting all the power, we will not pass it," he said.

He added that the president's call for unity was well received, and as parliamentarians, they will work in unity.

Popular Democratic Movement secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe says there is a need for more accountability and less unnecessary, prolonged debate.

"The oil and gas industry is important as it may steer the economy of the country.

But the bill seeking to give her more powers, I think, must be questioned as to how she is going to balance her powers," he says.

Ngaringombe says MPs must scrutinise the bill and he believes the president should limit her powers so that, should anything go wrong in the sector, she will not be held liable.

Meanwhile, during her speech, the president called on parliament to ensure that Namibia's natural resources are used responsibly and sustainably.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Some parliamentarians may be attempting to score political points through debates.

However, I strongly believe the majority of our people want to see parliamentarians performing their fundamental constitutional duties of making laws, which will guide and address the actual needs of our citizens," she said.

She said robust debate is a cornerstone of democracy. However, it must always be conducted with respect, discipline and purpose.