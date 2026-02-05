Uganda: NRM's Turyamureeba Secures Second Term As Kitagwenda Town Council Chairperson

Patrick Turyamureeba Payi has been re-elected as the Chairperson of Kitagwenda Town Council for a second term, securing a decisive victory in the just-concluded polls.

Turyamureeba, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, was officially declared winner by the District Returning Officer, Francis Kagoro, after polling 3,469 votes (79.6%).

He defeated his closest challenger, Francis Nuwe, an independent candidate, who garnered 852 votes (19.5%), while Lydia Twinomugisha of the Patriotic Forum Front (PFF) received 36 votes (0.8%).

Announcing the results, Kagoro commended voters for a largely peaceful exercise. "The electoral process in Kitagwenda Town Council was conducted in accordance with the law, and the results reflect the will of the people," he said.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, Turyamureeba thanked residents for renewing their trust in his leadership and pledged to consolidate gains made during his first term.

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Kitagwenda for this overwhelming mandate," Turyamureeba said. "This victory is not mine alone,it belongs to all residents who believe in transparent leadership and improved service delivery."

He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption and safeguarding public resources. "My priority remains service delivery, accountability, and zero tolerance to corruption. Every shilling of public money must work for the people," he added.

Turyamureeba, who also serves as the District Vice Chairperson of NRM, is widely known for his strong anti-corruption stance.

In 2023, he led a public demonstration that culminated in the removal of the then Town Clerk following allegations of corruption,an action many residents credit for restoring accountability in the town's administration.

With a resounding victory behind him, Turyamureeba begins his second term amid high expectations from constituents eager to see continued reforms and development in Kitagwenda Town Council.