Rwanda: Electricity, Beverages Drive 8.2% Increase in Industrial Output in December

4 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Rwanda's formal industrial production increased by 8.2 per cent in December 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year, driven largely by strong performances in the energy and beverage sectors.

The year-on-year average growth rate for the industrial sector stood at 6.5 per cent, according to the Index of Industrial Production released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) on February 4.

Sector performance

The energy sector recorded the highest growth, with electricity generation rising by 13.3 per cent. Water and waste management activities also saw a significant increase of 8 per cent.

Manufacturing output grew by 5.5 per cent overall. This rise was mainly attributed to a 9.7 per cent increase in the production of beverages and tobacco, alongside a 9 per cent boost in the textiles, clothing, and leather goods sub-sector.

Mining and quarrying activities continued their upward trend, recording a growth of 4.8 per cent.

Declines in food and metals

Despite the general upward trend, some sub-sectors recorded a slowdown. Food processing activities decreased by 2 per cent, while the manufacturing of metal products, machinery, and equipment dropped by 1.2 per cent.

