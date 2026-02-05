South Africa: Kabza De Small Accused of Fake Rent Payment and Owing Over R250,000

Kabza de Small allegedly sent fake proof-of-payment slips for R50,000 and R110,000, but the money never arrived at the account.

The landlord says Kabza owes over R250,000 for unpaid rent from September to December and opened a High Court case.

Amapiano DJ Kabza de Small is facing possible legal action after being accused of not paying rent and submitting fake proof of payment.

The landlord's lawyers say Kabza sent two proof-of-payment slips in October 2025. The documents showed payments of R50,000 and R110,000. The slips claimed the money was paid by electronic funds transfer (EFT). However, the landlord says the money never arrived in his bank account and believes the documents are fake.

According to the lawyers, Kabza also failed to pay rent for several months. They say he did not pay September 2025 rent of R65,000. He also missed rent for October, November and December 2025. Each of those months was R95,000.

The lawyers demanded that Kabza pay more than R250,000 within five days. They also demanded payment for January 2026 rent.

Kabza's associate denied the accusations. The associate said the rent was paid through an estate agent. The associate also said Kabza moved to another apartment in the same building. He moved because the landlord was very strict about payments.

The associate claimed cars at the property were clamped because of rent issues. The associate said it was not because of parking problems.

The landlord, Abel Dlamini, said Kabza could not have paid through an estate agent. Dlamini said the lease agreement clearly states that rent must be paid directly into his account.

Dlamini confirmed he has already opened a High Court case against Kabza. He also plans to lay criminal fraud charges.

Kabza has not spoken publicly about the issue. His lawyer said he will not comment at this stage.