Egypt: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Visits Cairo to Strengthen the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Partnership

press release

Cairo, Egypt - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau visited Egypt January 25 to 26, reaffirming the strength of the U.S.-Egypt strategic partnership and advancing cooperation across diplomatic, security, economic, and technological sectors.

During the visit, Deputy Secretary Landau met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transportation Kamel Al-Wazir, Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Defense Abdel Mageed Saqr, and other Egyptian officials to discuss to discuss regional security and economic opportunities that benefit both Egypt and the United States.

"I am delighted to be in Cairo to support pro-business foreign policy initiatives, our efforts with Egypt to bring peace to Sudan and Libya, and President Trump's pledge to assist Egypt and Ethiopia with reaching an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam," Deputy Secretary Landau said during his visit. "We are grateful to Egypt and President El-Sisi for supporting President Trump's Board of Peace, and we will continue to work with the Egyptian public and private sectors to create opportunities for American companies that boost prosperity in both our nations."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During his meetings with Egyptian officials, Deputy Secretary Landau worked to deepen and expand economic cooperation, particularly in the science, space, technology, and AI sectors, and explored opportunities for U.S. companies to bring cutting-edge American technology to support Egyptian initiatives. He additionally reaffirmed the strategic importance of the bilateral defense partnership. Deputy Secretary Landau also met with private sector leaders, including members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, and hosted a roundtable event with American technology companies and Egyptian government representatives to discuss shared priorities in innovation, digital transformation, and the technology sector.

While in Egypt, Deputy Secretary Landau visited the American University in Cairo where he engaged in a conversation with deans, faculty, trustees, and student leaders about diplomatic and economic ties between the United States and Egypt. His visit also included a tour of the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids of Giza, underscoring Egypt's rich cultural legacy and its significance to global history.

To learn more about the strong U.S.-Egypt partnership that undergirds regional security and bolsters prosperity for the American and Egyptian people, please visit https://eg.usembassy.gov/ and follow @USEmbassyCairo on Instagram, Facebook , and X .