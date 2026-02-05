South Africa: Portfolio Committee Calls for Long-Term Disaster Preparedness

Parliament's Portfolio Committee and Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has reiterated the call for long-term disaster preparedness and climate adaptation measures.

The call was made during Parliament's Joint Oversight Delegation on Cooperative Governance to flood-affected communities in Limpopo on Tuesday.

The delegation visited Tshakhuma in the Makhado Local Municipality within the Vhembe District, as well as Matsakali Village in the Collins Chabane Local Municipality.

The visit forms part of Parliament's oversight mandate to assess government's response to recent disasters and to evaluate recovery and mitigation plans at provincial and local level.

Led by Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Public Administration, Mxolisi Kaunda, and Chairperson of the National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the delegation inspected areas located along flood plains and riverbanks where extensive damage has been recorded.

Flooding caused by extreme weather conditions resulted in the widespread destruction of homes, roads, bridges, water infrastructure and other essential services, leaving some communities isolated and vulnerable.

Kaunda said the joint delegation's oversight visit was intended to support provincial and local government and local communities, while ensuring accountability for commitments made to restore services.

"We are here to support the local and provincial government and affected communities, but also to conduct oversight on the commitments that were made to restore services," Kaunda said.

Engagements with provincial and local authorities, traditional leaders and affected residents focused on the restoration of critical services, including access roads, water and sanitation, electricity infrastructure, and the continuation of schooling for learners.

Kaunda underscored the importance of safeguarding the culture of learning and teaching in the aftermath of a disaster and ensuring that schools can operate safely and effectively.

Community safety emerged as a key concern, with both chairpersons warning that settlement in flood-prone areas poses an unacceptable risk to life.

The delegation urged local authorities to present clear relocation plans for affected households to safer land already identified by the Department of Human Settlements.

Members also stressed the need for transparency and ensure that the right people benefit from emergency housing and rebuilding interventions and called for urgent repairs to damaged infrastructure such as low-level bridges and access roads that have cut off communities.

Mkhize said relocation remained the only sustainable solution for households living on flood plains and stressed the need for coordinated action across all spheres of government to support affected families in re-establishing themselves in safer areas.

Both chairpersons expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones during the floods and reaffirmed Parliament's commitment to ongoing oversight of disaster response efforts.

Preparedness

The delegation further underscored the importance of long-term disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation.

"We are asking what plans are being put in place to mitigate this so that we don't experience the same problems, especially given climate change challenges. Preparation must be our focus, not only response whenever we are informed," Kaunda said.

He added that rebuilding efforts must prioritise safety and sustainability, warning against returning communities to high-risk areas.

He also called for improved stormwater drainage, the clearing of waterways, protection of wetlands, tree planting and the integration of environmental planning into municipal development.

"Wetlands and open spaces play a critical role in absorbing excess water during heavy rainfall and reducing the impact on residential areas," Kaunda noted.

The joint delegation is expected to continue its oversight work in the Giyani and Tzaneen areas on Wednesday before moving to flood-affected areas in Mpumalanga.

Insights from the visit would be used to strengthen oversight of disaster response, recovery planning and long-term risk mitigation.