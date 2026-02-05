Sudan: Kabashi Says Country Near to Being Cleared of Rebellion, Confirms Arrangements for IDPs Return

Khartoum, Feb 4, 2026 (SUNA) -- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, praised the steadfastness of the Sudanese people and their courageous patience in the "Battle of Dignity," characterizing the current suffering and displacement as a temporary departure imposed by the circumstances of war.

During a visit to displaced families from Darfur and Kordofan in Karari locality, Kabashi gave assurances that their return to their home areas was approaching. He said the state has placed voluntary return to secured and cleared areas at the top of its priorities, stressing that reconstruction efforts would begin immediately once security is restored.

"Our appointment with you is in Kordofan and Darfur," Kabashi said. "We will spare no effort to return you to your homes."

Kabashi said the victories achieved in Kadugli form part of a series of successive successes by the armed forces and supporting forces, adding that military advances will continue until the entire national territory is fully cleared of what he described as the stain of rebellion.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He commended the Khartoum State government and its residents for their hospitality and support for displaced people (IDPs), while also praising the discipline demonstrated by the displaced families during their stay.

Kabashi further lauded the efforts of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and relevant authorities in providing essential services, affirming continued coordination with the state government to meet citizens' needs until their return home.

For his part, the Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Othman Hamza, paid tribute to the armed forces, supporting forces, and the Sudanese people, praising their major sacrifices to defeat the "rebellious terrorist militia" and achieve victories. He said efforts are ongoing to clear every inch of the country of rebellion.

Hamza welcomed displaced families from Darfur and Kordofan, telling them they are among their own people and in their homeland. He said Kabashi's visit comes within the framework of checking on the conditions of citizens who arrived in Khartoum from war-affected areas.

The Wali noted that the area visited in Karari locality currently hosts 350 families from South Kordofan and 600 families from West Kordofan and North Darfur. He praised the efforts of relevant bodies in providing essential services to the IDPs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hamza also instructed the Humanitarian Aid Commission and related authorities to tighten oversight and improve the distribution of assistance to ensure it reaches those entitled to it, adding that service and social programmes have been prepared for displaced families, particularly for the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Acting Minister and Director General of Social Development in Khartoum State, Siddiq Hassan Firini, hailed the armed forces' victory, along with supporting forces, in defeating the "rebellious terrorist militia," and pointed to the efforts made by Khartoum State in hosting displaced people from Kordofan and Darfur.