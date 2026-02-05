Sudan: Victory Is Near, Defeat of Traitors and Elimination of the Rebellion - TSC President

Al-Tekeina, February 4, 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, praised the historic role played by the people of Al-Tekeina area, saying their stance constituted the fuel and the genuine testing ground from which the popular resistance to fight the rebellion from within was launched. He added that "history will record these immortal positions."

Addressing residents of Al-Tekeina in Al-Gezira State, Al-Burhan said victory is now close and that the defeat of the traitors and the elimination of the rebellion are imminent, adding, "There can be no coexistence between us and the rebellion again."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces saluted the sacrifices made by the area and its offering of martyrs in defence of Sudan's unity, affirming that the state will not forget these heroic stances. He stressed that the victory that began in Al-Tekeina will continue until the complete liberation of the homeland from the "stain of rebellion" and traitors, noting that Sudan will not accommodate those who plot to manufacture crises within it.