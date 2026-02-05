South Africa: New Witness Set to Testify at Madlanga Commission - South African News Briefs - February 5, 2025

New Witness Set to Testify at Madlanga Commission

A new witness is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria with identities kept confidential for safety reasons, reports EWN. Witness F from Gauteng Organised Crime testified that police faced political pressure to arrest entertainment blogger Musa Khawula after he allegedly insulted ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. He claimed former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya pushed for Khawula's urgent arrest, saying he was under pressure from the deputy police minister. Witness F is expected to continue his testimony on Friday.

South Africa Proposes 750g Cannabis Possession Limit

South Africans may soon be allowed to possess up to 750 grams of cannabis under new draft regulations released by the Department of Justice, reports News24. The rules, issued for public comment, set limits on possession, private cultivation and transport as part of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act, which is not yet fully in effect. Adults would be allowed to carry 750 grams in public or private, enough for more than 2,000 joints, and cannabis must be transported out of sight, preferably in a car's boot. The regulations also ban transporting cannabis mixed with other substances and require drivers to tell passengers if cannabis is in the vehicle. Legal expert Paul-Michael Keichel welcomed the draft but raised concerns about unclear rules on wet vs dry cannabis weight and limits in shared private spaces. Public comments are open until 5 March 2026.

Midrand Water Woes Enter Day Eight

Johannesburg Water says supply in Midrand is improving, but many residents report having no water or only weak trickles from their taps, reports EWN. The city's system is still under pressure after a major leak drained reservoirs to critically low levels. Some Midrand areas reached day eight without water. Officials hoped reservoir levels would hit 40% by Wednesday, but the utility instead began reopening outlets slowly to help the system recover and avoid pipe bursts. Low-lying areas now have water, while high-lying areas are expected to be restored as levels rise. In the meantime, the crisis is costing residents money, with some relying on fast food because they cannot cook. Others say tanker water is unsafe to drink.

