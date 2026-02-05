Kenya: President Ruto to Launch the NYOTA Project in Malindi

5 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President William Ruto is expected to preside over the NYOTA beneficiaries' disbursement exercise covering Kilifi, Tana River, and Lamu Counties.

The event will take place at Buntwani Waterfront Park in Malindi,

This initiative represents a major milestone in advancing youth and enterprise empowerment across the region.

The beneficiaries have successfully completed a four-day business skills training program.

The training equipped them with practical knowledge to establish, manage, and grow sustainable businesses.

Under the first phase of the NYOTA Start-Up Capital program, each entrepreneur received Sh25,000 with Sh22,000 being credited directly to a Pochi la Biashara account to support immediate business operations and Sh3,000 deposited into a Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by NSSF.

The second phase of the program will see an additional Sh25,000 disbursed, bringing the total support to Sh50,000 per beneficiary.

