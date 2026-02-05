Kenya: Ruto Announces Early Completion for Sh3.5 Billion Ngong-Naivasha Road Flyover

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road flyover will be opened a year ahead of schedule.

Funded by a concessional loan of Sh3.58 billion (EUR 25.3 million) from the Spanish Corporate International Fund (FIEM), the project was expected to be completed by July 2027.

Speaking after touring the project site at the Ngong Road - Naivasha Road junction, Ruto said the 255-metre viaduct is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion on the western side of the city once completed.

"The KSh3.8 billion project is 85 per cent complete and will be done later this year, 12 months ahead of schedule," the President said.

The Kenya Urban Rural Authority says the initiative is in line with the Kenyan Government's ongoing efforts to bolster infrastructure, which is pivotal for stimulating long-term economic growth and enhancing mobility within urban areas.

Once completed, the flyover will bring numerous benefits to Nairobi's residents. Most notably, it will dramatically reduce traffic congestion, especially at key intersections, saving time for motorists, public transport passengers, and pedestrians.

"Safety will be prioritized through the addition of Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) facilities, ensuring safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians. The project also includes modern street lighting to boost visibility and upgraded drainage systems to mitigate the risk of flooding during rainy seasons," KURA noted.

KURA added thta the landscaping around the project will not only add aesthetic value but also contribute to improving Nairobi's urban environment.