South Africa: Private School Misleads Parents About Matric Accreditation

Parents say they were not consulted before 75 learners were transferred from Elshaddai Learning Academy to Lee Rand High School

Parents from Geluksdal, Tsakane and Springs have started a petition calling for accountability from private school, Elshaddai Learning Academy in Brakpan, and its sister school, Lee Rand High School in Benoni.

They say they were led to believe that Elshaddai, which opened three years ago, offered matric. A sign outside the school advertises classes from grade RR to 12.

Parents of 75 learners who were expected to start matric this year say they were informed in December, via a WhatsApp group, that their children will instead be transferred to Lee Rand for grade 12.

They say they were not consulted and given short notice, making it difficult to find alternative schools closer to home.

Parents say the move has caused financial stress, with higher transport costs, increased school fees and buying new uniforms. Some learners are struggling to adjust during a crucial academic year.

Community representative Davin Van Wyk said the school misled parents.

"Parents were told their children would be the first matriculants at the school," he said.

"We want the education department to intervene."

In the petition, parents raised further concerns about the school. These included claims about shortages of textbooks, poor sanitation, and allegations of corporal punishment and other misconduct. GroundUp has not been able to independently verify these claims.

Parents requested we withhold their names, fearing victimisation.

A parent from Tsakane said he took his son out of Nigel High and enrolled him in Elshaddai in 2023 because it was closer. He has now been hit with an additional R800 a month in school fees and transport costs. He said Lee Rand requires full payment before learners will be allowed to write matric.

Another parent said the process was handled "in a harsh and disrespectful manner".

"They took advantage of our desperation," she said.

The principal of Elshaddai declined to comment and referred us to Lee Rand.

Lee Rand principal Mkhululi Sibanda denied all allegations.

The Department of Education did not respond.

Nthabiseng Khotlele, spokesperson for matric accreditation body Umalusi, said, "All independent schools are required to be registered by the Provincial Department of Education and accredited by Umalusi to offer the National Senior Certificate."

"Elshaddai Learning Academy has not applied for Umalusi accreditation ... and Lee Rand High School is in the process of accreditation, currently on window period, expiring on 31 March 2026."