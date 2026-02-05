Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Democratic Republic of the Congo President Tshisekedi

5 February 2026
United States Embassy (Kinshasa)
press release

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi in Washington. They discussed progress in implementing the U.S.-DRC Strategic Partnership Agreement signed on December 4, 2025, including opportunities for U.S. investment throughout the DRC. They also discussed the situation in eastern DRC, the United States' commitment to ensuring full compliance with the Washington Accords and implementation of the December 4 Memorandum of Understanding, on an expanded security partnership with the DRC.

