Kenyan President William Ruto has called for a decisive shift away from what he described as "ethnic arithmetic," declaring it an outdated and divisive approach to politics, as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) formally launched preparations for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at UDA's inaugural Aspirants Forum at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, Ruto emphasized the need for a transformative, issue-based political agenda focused on development, delivery, and national unity.

"We must move away from the politics of ethnic arithmetic. That kind of thinking is backward. Kenya needs a transformative political agenda that focuses on development, delivery, and unity," he said.

Ruto also reassured the business community, promising that all verified pending bills owed to contractors would be settled within the current financial year.

"We will pay contractors what is owed to them so that the economy can move forward," he said, framing the pledge as part of efforts to restore trust between government and enterprise.

At the forum, Ruto addressed more than 12,000 UDA aspirants, giving a personal assurance of free, fair, and credible party nominations ahead of the 2027 elections.

"I want to give you my personal undertaking that there will be free, fair, credible, and democratic nominations for the party," he said.

The UDA Aspirants Forum is part of President Ruto's broader grassroots re-election strategy, aimed at strengthening the party's presence across the country and cultivating alternative campaign foot soldiers in case some current elected leaders defect to other parties.

"The number of aspirants interested in running on the party ticket reflects UDA's strong presence on the ground," he said.

"We are strengthening the United Democratic Alliance at the grassroots to position it as a truly national and inclusive political party that accommodates every Kenyan and champions a long-term agenda for unity, growth, and shared prosperity," he said.

Ruto also emphasized women's inclusion in leadership, pledging that female aspirants would have an equal chance to compete for positions within the party.

"Our party continues to set a new standard in politics by embracing agenda-based governance that serves Kenyans devoid of tribalism, division, hate, and personality-driven politics," he added.

Ruto encouraged both male and female aspirants to support each other in leadership pursuits and reminded them to demonstrate their skills during the grassroots election process. The party is targeting the election of 580,000 officials through this exercise.

The scale of participation at the forum was unprecedented. So far, 9,165 aspirants have registered to seek UDA tickets for the next General Election, including 139 aspiring governors, 40 aspirants for senator positions, 274 women seeking the Woman Representative posts, 1,205 candidates for the National Assembly, and 7,307 aspirants contesting for ward representative positions. The numbers illustrate UDA's national reach and the intensity of internal competition within the party.

Kenyan Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also addressed the forum, warning political critics and disruptors against obstructing government efforts to fix inherited challenges.

"This government is fixing the mess it found. Those who created the problems should stop disturbing us and allow us the space to work," he said.

At the party level, Ruto reaffirmed that UDA nominations would be transparent and competitive wherever multiple candidates emerge.

"Where there is competition, there will be free and fair nominations. No one will be locked out or favoured," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot described the forum as a defining moment for UDA, highlighting the turnout as evidence of the party's commitment to internal democracy and a people-centered vision.

"This level of participation shows a party that gives everyone a fair chance to compete," he said.

As UDA positions itself ahead of 2027, the message from State House is clear: the ruling party is organizing early, governing assertively, and preparing to contest the next election on the basis of performance rather than ethnic identity.

For President Ruto and his deputy, the strategy is focused: bury ethnic arithmetic, lock in delivery, and force the next election to be fought on performance, not identity.