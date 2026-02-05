Libya: African Union Condemns Killing of Saïf Al-Islam Gaddafi, Calls for Calm and Accountability in Libya

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed deep concern following reports of the killing of Libyan political figure Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi on 3 February 2026 in Zintan City.

In a statement issued by the African Union, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf strongly condemned the violent act, warning that it risks further destabilizing Libya at a time when the country is striving toward a credible and inclusive political transition.

He described the killing as a serious setback to ongoing efforts aimed at restoring stability and national unity in Libya. He emphasised that political differences must be resolved through peaceful and lawful means, rather than violence.

The Chairperson extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and to all those affected by the incident.

He also called on the Libyan authorities to uphold the rule of law by ensuring that the circumstances surrounding the killing are thoroughly and transparently investigated. He stressed that those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, the African Union urged restraint and calm among all Libyan political actors, cautioning against actions that could escalate tensions or undermine prospects for dialogue.

Reiterating the African Union's position, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf affirmed the continental body's continued commitment to supporting the Libyan people and institutions in their efforts to achieve a durable, consensual, and peaceful resolution to the political and security crisis that has affected the country since 2011.