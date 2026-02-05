Libya: African Union Condemns Killing of Saïf Al-Islam Gaddafi, Calls for Calm and Accountability in Libya

5 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed deep concern following reports of the killing of Libyan political figure Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi on 3 February 2026 in Zintan City.

In a statement issued by the African Union, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf strongly condemned the violent act, warning that it risks further destabilizing Libya at a time when the country is striving toward a credible and inclusive political transition.

He described the killing as a serious setback to ongoing efforts aimed at restoring stability and national unity in Libya. He emphasised that political differences must be resolved through peaceful and lawful means, rather than violence.

The Chairperson extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and to all those affected by the incident.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also called on the Libyan authorities to uphold the rule of law by ensuring that the circumstances surrounding the killing are thoroughly and transparently investigated. He stressed that those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, the African Union urged restraint and calm among all Libyan political actors, cautioning against actions that could escalate tensions or undermine prospects for dialogue.

Reiterating the African Union's position, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf affirmed the continental body's continued commitment to supporting the Libyan people and institutions in their efforts to achieve a durable, consensual, and peaceful resolution to the political and security crisis that has affected the country since 2011.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.