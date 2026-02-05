Somalia: Erdogan Reiterates Rejection of Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

5 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday reiterated his rejection of Israel's recognition of Somaliland, saying any decision regarding Somalia's future must reflect the collective will of its people.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Erdogan condemned the move as a direct threat to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Steps concerning the future of Somalia and Somaliland should reflect the will of all Somalis," Erdogan said, stressing that Türkiye firmly opposes what it sees as external interference in Somali affairs.

His remarks came during high-level talks between Ankara and Cairo focused on regional stability, with Somalia and the Horn of Africa featuring prominently in bilateral discussions.

