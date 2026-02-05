Kenya: Budget Constraints Hamper Child Protection, Clerics and Unicef Warn

Nairobi — Religious leaders and UNICEF have raised alarms over insufficient funding for child protection, warning that limited budget allocations are slowing efforts to shield children from violence, neglect and exploitation.

Elias Agola, Chairman of the National Council of Churches of Kenya, speaking during the launch of a faith-based safeguarding handbook for child-friendly policies, designed to strengthen prevention, reporting, and accountability within communities, emphasized the gap between policy and resources, urging the government to prioritize funding.

"In most cases, we can do it, but we don't have the money. From here, we believe our government can increase that budget so that the war against child violations is given the weight it requires," Agola said.

Faith leaders also highlighted the role of finance in sustaining momentum for moral guidance in protecting children.

"Protecting children is not only a legal obligation, it is a moral and a spiritual calling. Across all faiths, children are a blessing entrusted to our protection and care," said Abdulahhi Salat, Chairman of the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya.

Government officials acknowledged the financial limitations but pledged to strengthen systems under the newly established State Department for Children Services.

"We are also looking at the budgetary constraints, and in the budget-making process, we shall ensure that systems are put in place so that children are taken back to safe environments," said Gender, Culture and Children Services Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo.

Stakeholders said that while the faith-based safeguarding handbook will help institutionalize child-friendly policies in communities, sustained increases in budget allocations remain critical to turning policy commitments into measurable protection outcomes for children.