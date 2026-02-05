Kenya: Senate Majority Leader Cheruiyot Hails Record Attendance At Uda Aspirants Forum

5 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot says the unprecedented turnout of aspirants during Wednesday's United Democratic Alliance inaugural forum at State House underscores the immense confidence Kenyans have in the party.

More than 12,000 aspirants attended the forum, which was led by President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Cheruiyot noted that the turnout reflects a progressive party that gives everyone a fair chance to participate, fosters healthy internal competition, and unites Kenyans behind a shared vision of progress.

He added that the strong participation also demonstrates UDA's commitment to implementing its manifesto and advancing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

According to the Kericho Senator, UDA remains a people-centered and unstoppable political force as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

