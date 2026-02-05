Uganda's Pachi Panda Winners - Kampala Buzzline Brings Bees and Butterflies Back to the City

Kampala — On a sunny morning in Kawempe, a suburb in Kampala, young mothers kneel in small plots, carefully planting rows of flowers. Nearby, volunteers track butterfly and bee activity with their phones. This is Kampala Buzzline in action; a community initiative that restores pollinator habitats in the city while engaging residents in climate education, citizen science, and green livelihoods.

The initiative, founded by Hannington Sserwanga, won second place in Uganda's Pachi Panda Innovation Challenge and was awarded Shs 10 million. Kampala Buzzline will now compete in the continental finals in South Africa, joining innovators from Zambia, Cameroon, Nigeria and the host nation for an overall Africa-wide award.

"Pollinators are essential for food production, biodiversity, and livelihoods," Sserwanga explains. "Yet their habitats are disappearing fast. Up to 93% of Kampala's natural forest cover has been lost in the last 23 years, and urban pollinators have declined by nearly 78%."

Kampala Buzzline responds with a holistic approach. The team establishes "pollinator corridors" using native, nectar-rich, and pollen-nutritious plants. Communities, particularly youth and women, are trained to protect pollinators, monitor biodiversity, and generate income through the initiative's nursery.

"What sets us apart," Sserwanga says, "is that we combine ecological restoration with education, data collection, and income-generating activities rather than treating conservation as a stand-alone effort."

The initiative has already made visible changes. Sserwanga says over 1,000 residents, schools, and faith groups have participated in planting and monitoring. He says Kampala Buzzline nursery trains young mothers, providing part-time work and skills in environmental stewardship.

"We have recorded up to 50 species of butterflies, five species of bees, and two species of hoverflies in one of our core corridors," Sserwanga says. "We also held the first-ever Kampala Bee Run, engaging over 300 local and two international runners to celebrate pollinators and raise awareness."

Technology plays a central role. Digital mapping tools, iNaturalist, and GIS track pollinator populations, while social media helps mobilise volunteers and document impact.

"Innovation lies in connecting ecological data, community participation, and behaviour change into a low-cost, scalable model," Sserwanga adds.

Looking ahead, Kampala Buzzline plans to scale beyond Uganda. Cities such as Nairobi and Costa Rica have shown interest in adopting the model, with plans to expand to other African and global cities in the coming years.

Over the next three to five years, Sserwanga says success will mean thriving pollinator corridors, sustainable nurseries, measurable biodiversity gains, and stronger green livelihoods for women and youth. The Pachi Panda Innovation Challenge has provided the initiative with visibility, validation, and strategic support to achieve that vision.

"Our work strengthens the food-energy-water nexus by supporting pollination for food systems, promoting nature-based climate resilience, and linking communities to green livelihoods," Sserwanga says. "It contributes directly to SDG 2, Zero Hunger; SDG 11, Sustainable Cities; SDG 13, Climate Action; and SDG 15, Life on Land."

By making urban conservation participatory, economically viable, and fun, Kampala Buzzline is proving that cities can become havens for pollinators; and for the people who rely on them.