Kenya: KNEC Releases 2024 Tvet Certificates, Candidates Asked to Collect From Colleges

5 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced the release of certificates for candidates who sat the March, July and November 2024 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations.

In a notice issued on Thursday, KNEC said the certificates are ready for collection at New Mitihani House in Nairobi and will be issued to candidates through their respective training institutions.

The examinations body advised heads of institutions that presented candidates for the 2024 business and technical examinations to begin the collection process on behalf of their students.

"Candidates can collect the certificates from their colleges," KNEC said, urging institutions to facilitate timely distribution.

KNEC further directed that any queries relating to the certificates must be submitted formally through heads of institutions. Queries can also be lodged online via the council's Query Management Information System (QMIS).

The council cautioned that all queries must be received within 60 days from the date of certificate release. Requests submitted after June 30, 2026, will attract a processing fee of Sh5,000.

KNEC congratulated all candidates who successfully completed the 2024 TVET examinations and encouraged them to collect their certificates promptly.

