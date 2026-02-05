Tanzania Secures International Funding for Key Climate Projects

Dodoma — TANZANIA continues to benefit significantly from international climate and environment financing, with funds supporting major projects implemented in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Deputy Minister in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment) Dr Festo Dugange told the National Assembly yesterday that the country receives support from several global financing windows, including the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the World Bank (WB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He said between 2020 and 2025, Tanzania implemented and completed 10 projects worth 97.6bn/-, focusing on environmental conservation and climate change adaptation across both sides of the Union.

Dr Dugange was responding to a basic question from Mtambwe MP Rashid Habib Ali (ACT-Wazalendo), who sought clarification on how Zanzibar benefits from donor-funded environmental programmes. Expounding further, the deputy minister said three additional projects valued at 62.6bn/- are currently under initial preparation through various financing sources.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The implementation of these projects has benefited communities by increasing household income through alternative livelihood activities and building local capacity for environmental conservation and climate resilience," he said.

He added that the projects have also contributed to broader economic growth and sustainable development, in line with the Sixth Phase Government's priorities.

Dr Dugange noted that environmental protection is a key pillar in the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, reflecting the government's long-term commitment to climate resilience. He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan continues to advance environmental conservation through multiple national initiatives, including the Green Agenda 27.

ALSO READ: Health officials must enforce free priority services

"I take this opportunity to encourage MPs, regional and district leaders to ensure environmental conservation becomes a standing agenda in all their meetings and daily activities," he stressed.

The Deputy Minister further informed the House that Tanzania currently serves as Vice President of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) Bureau, following the election of Minister of State in President's Office (Union and Environment), Eng Hamad Masauni in Nairobi last month.

"This position gives us a strategic platform to access more environmental projects and enhance national conservation efforts," he added.

In his supplementary question, the Mtambwe legislator wanted to know how project funds are shared between Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding, Dr Dugange said donor and government funded environment programmes are allocated to both sides of the Union based on needs and priorities, not a fixed percentage.

"For example, we have implemented projects on land restoration in North A District, coastal protection in areas affected by rising sea levels in Unguja and Pemba, among others. We will continue distributing interventions according to specific challenges," he said.