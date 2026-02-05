Tanzania: Police Dismiss Criminal Gang Claims

Mwanza — THE Police Force in Mwanza Region has dismissed as false and misleading reports circulating on social media alleging the emergence of a criminal gang and an increased police presence on the streets.

In a statement, Mwanza Regional Police Commander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Wilbroad Mutafungwa said the security situation in the region remains calm, urging the public to ignore the circulating information.

He said residents in Mwanza are continuing with their daily economic and social activities in an atmosphere of peace, stability and security, while police officers remain fully engaged in their routine duties of protecting lives and property.

"The information being shared on social media is misleading and aimed at creating unnecessary panic among the public. The reality on the ground is that Mwanza is safe and there is no threat to public security," said DCP Mutafungwa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the police commander, certain individuals have been exploiting social media by taking photographs of police officers and their equipment and subsequently manipulating these images to create false narratives.

Their aim is to spread fear, incite division, and sow hatred within the community.

He stressed that police visibility in public areas should not be misinterpreted, noting that patrols and deployments are part of normal security operations carried out to enhance safety and prevent crime.

DCP Mutafungwa further warned that the Police Force is closely monitoring all individuals involved in the creation and dissemination of false, misleading and inciting information, emphasising that such acts are punishable under the laws of the country.

The regional police chief said the Force remains committed to working closely with the public and other security agencies to maintain law and order across Mwanza Region.

He encouraged citizens to continue cooperating with the Police Force by reporting any suspicious activities through official channels, noting that public participation remains a key pillar in ensuring sustainable peace and security.