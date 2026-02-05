Tanzania: Strengthen Medicine Safety, Pharmacists Told

Zanzibar — AS Zanzibar's health sector continues to undergo rapid transformation and expansion, pharmacists have been urged to develop a comprehensive medicine safety strategy at the primary healthcare level to ensure that drugs are properly stored, managed and used responsibly at community health facilities.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mngereza Mzee Miraji, made statement while closing a stakeholders' meeting to review the pharmaceutical and health commodities supply chain, held in Malindi, last week.

Dr Mngereza said the significant reforms and technological advances witnessed in the health sector over the past five years demand a modern, efficient and well-coordinated strategy that matches the current pace of change.

He explained that the latest assessment aims to provide an in-depth analysis of how the medicine supply system is managed, starting from the national level down to regional, district and primary health facilities, in order to identify existing challenges and opportunities for improvement.

Meanwhile, Chief Pharmacist from the Ministry of Health, Ms Hidaya Juma Hamad, said the assessment will help the ministry design more efficient and sustainable medicine distribution systems that are aligned with the rapid growth of the health sector.

On his part, Dr Jema Bisimba, Chief Executive Officer of John Snow Incorporated (JSI), said the 'Better Supply, Better Health' project aims to improve community access to essential medicines through close collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

He noted that the project, implemented by JSI in partnership with the Zanzibar Ministry of Health and funded by the US Embassy in Tanzania, focuses on strengthening supply chain systems for medicines and health products for the benefit of citizens.