South Africa: SANDF Outlines Preparations for 2026 Armed Forces Day

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has outlined plans and activities leading up to the 2026 Armed Forces Day, which will be commemorated on 21 February 2026.

The Armed Forces Day (AFD) will take place in Thohoyandou, Venda, in the province of Limpopo.

Addressing members of the media during a briefing held at the Thulamela Local Municipality Library on Wednesday, the SANDF said AFD remains an important date on the calendar of the Defence Force, having been proclaimed as an annual commemoration on 21 February.

Armed Forces Day serves a dual purpose of honouring men and women currently serving in uniform, while also remembering about 600 soldiers who lost their lives during the sinking of the SS Mendi in 1917.

"It is a deeply sombre, yet prideful occasion, balancing the modern excellence of the SANDF and the profound historical tragedy of the SS MENDI. This day is a celebration of courage of those who wear the uniform and we bow our heads in memory of those who never returned from the distant horizon," the SANDF said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2013, Armed Forces Day has been commemorated in all nine provinces to expose communities to the SANDF and to enhance public understanding and appreciation of its work.

The hosting of the 2026 commemoration in the Vhembe District and Thulamela Local Municipality forms part of an ongoing effort to reach rural and outlying communities.

"This event charges the SANDF to showcase itself, heighten [a] sense of patriotism and service to all South Africans," the briefing noted.

A series of activities will take place in the build-up to Armed Forces Day, culminating in the main event on Saturday, 21 February. The activities include a Career Expo at the Fan Park, an Interfaith Church Service, sport clinics, and a wreath-laying ceremony by the President in honour of fallen members.

Communities will also have an opportunity to witness some of the Defence Force's military hardware, noting that Armed Forces Day is not only about showcasing equipment and personnel, but also serves as a real-time simulation of the SANDF's ability to mobilise rapidly across the country.

"As we always say we train, as we fight to be prepared for any eventuality should such arise," the SANDF said.

The briefing further highlighted the SANDF's people-centred approach to security, aligned with South Africa's adoption of human security, which focuses on protecting individuals from non-military threats and emphasises freedom from fear, want and indignity.

Supporting communities affected by floods

The SANDF also confirmed that it is providing support to communities affected by recent heavy rains and floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Engineers and other specialists have been deployed to assist with disaster management and infrastructure restoration.

"We have brought with us our engineers and other expertise to support with the disaster management efforts in the aftermath of the heavy rains. We will be contributing to infrastructure repairs, like roads and bridges in particular, the purification of water and putting up temporary structures with lighting for those affected," the SANDF said.

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) has also been providing health services in deep rural areas, including Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Vhembe districts.

Health support services offered include medical, animal health, mental health, ancillary health, social and welfare services, as well as environmental health, with specialised services such as ophthalmology, oral health and orthopaedics also provided.

Call for participation

The SANDF called on communities around Thohoyandou and neighbouring towns and villages to participate in the Armed Forces Day activities.

"It is an honour for us to be here and share with you the activities of the SANDF whilst we are here and we can call on all communities around Thohoyandou and neighbouring towns and villages to join the SA National Defence Force in honour of our fallen soldiers and to build a compact with the people's National Defence Force," the SANDF said.

The main Armed Forces Day Parade will take place on 21 February 2026 at Thavhani Mall along the R524 in Thohoyandou.

The event will be preceded by a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial site, where President Cyril Ramaphosa, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will honour those who perished in the SS Mendi tragedy, as well as all SANDF members who have fallen in the line of duty.