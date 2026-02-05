South Africa: Concern Over Senteeko Dam Safety Risks

The Department of Water and Sanitation has issued a dam safety directive to address serious and ongoing safety risks at My Own Dam, publicly known as Senteeko Dam, in Mpumalanga.

The directive, issued in terms of Section 118 of the National Water Act, was served on the dam owner, Shamile Communal Property Association (CPA), on Tuesday, 3 February 2025.

It compels the owner to take immediate, time-bound action to stabilise the dam and prevent further deterioration in order to protect lives, livelihoods and property downstream.

This intervention follows a series of technical assessments which confirmed that the dam is still in a compromised and partially failed condition, and that without urgent remedial action, further deterioration is likely to continue.

As outlined in the directive, these conditions pose an unacceptable level of risk that cannot be adequately managed through monitoring alone.

The department said it is acting decisively to ensure that the dam owner fulfils their legal obligation to maintain the dam in a safe condition.

The department warned that continued deterioration of the dam presents a direct threat to downstream farming communities, including the risk of loss of life and damage to homes, agricultural land and infrastructure.

"These risks are heightened during periods of rainfall and cannot be ignored or deferred. The department is clear that the risk associated with the Senteeko Dam has not yet been averted, and regulatory enforcement will remain in place until that risk is meaningfully reduced," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Engineers have consciously avoided lowering water levels too rapidly, as a sudden drawdown could trigger further structural failure of the already compromised dam wall.

To address the prevailing risk, the dam owner's Appointed Professional Engineer (APP) has been instructed to urgently assess the dam's condition and determine the remedial measures required to prevent further deterioration and reduce the risk of failure.

"These determinations must be completed within seven days from the date of the directive and submitted to the department's Dam Safety Office for review and approval. Once the proposed measures are approved, the department will require the dam owner to immediately commence urgent repair works, including the appointment of a competent and suitably qualified contractor.

"All repair works must be carried out [with] the supervision of the APP and continue until the department is satisfied that the dam no longer poses an unacceptable risk to downstream communities."

The department said all required engineering designs and technical submissions must be received on or before 13 February 2026, in strict accordance with the timelines set out in the directive.

"Failure to comply with these instructions will result in further enforcement action, as provided for by the law."

The department said it would prioritise all necessary regulatory approvals to ensure corrective work proceeds without delay, adding that protecting human life, property and livelihoods downstream of the Senteeko Dam remains its foremost concern.

The department will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as developments occur.