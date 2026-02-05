Kenya: IFC Considers Sh1.8bn Loan for Marginpar Flower Farms

Nairobi — The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is considering a senior loan of up to Sh1.8 billion to Star Bright Holdings Limited to finance expansion and sustainability upgrades at its flower farms in Kenya and Ethiopia.

The proposed financing, which is pending approval, will support capital investment across the group's operations under the Marginpar brand, including water recycling systems at packhouses and the installation of energy-efficient lighting.

IFC has classified the project under Environmental Category B, meaning the environmental and social risks are considered limited and manageable.

Star Bright, which is domiciled in Mauritius, operates 10 flower farms in Kenya and Ethiopia and produces about 220 million flower stems annually, mainly for export to European and Asian markets. The group also sources flowers from partner farms in Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

If approved, the loan is expected to boost productivity and strengthen environmental compliance at a time when flower exporters are facing higher input costs, tighter sustainability standards in key markets and ongoing logistics challenges.

The proposed investment was disclosed on January 30, 2026, with an IFC board decision expected by March 31, 2026.