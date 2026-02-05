Tanzania: Govt Outlines Dar Port Limits, Expansion Plans

Dodoma — THE government has said the capacity of a port to receive vessels depends on several critical factors, including berth length, yard size, channel depth, cargo-handling equipment, operational systems and the quality of connecting road and rail infrastructure.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mr David Kihezile, told the National Assembly on Wednesday that these elements collectively determine how many ships a port can handle at any given time.

He was responding to a question from Bumbwini Member of Parliament Mwinyi Jamal Ramadhan (CCM), who sought to know why the Port of Dar es Salaam is unable to receive many vessels simultaneously.

Mr Kihezile explained that the Dar es Salaam Port currently has 13 berths capable of handling Post-Panamax vessels, which are among the largest ships operating in the East, Central and Southern African region.

However, he acknowledged that the existing number of berths remains inadequate in relation to the rapid growth in cargo volumes and vessel traffic witnessed in recent years.

"Due to the increase in both ships and cargo, the Port of Dar es Salaam is implementing plans to expand the number of berths, acquire additional equipment and improve operational systems," he said.

The Deputy Minister revealed that construction of a new 500-metre berth at the port has already commenced as part of efforts to boost handling capacity.

He added that preparations are also underway for the construction of four additional berths numbered 12 to 15 which will further enhance the port's operational efficiency.

According to Mr Kihezile, the government, through the Ministry of Finance and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), has initiated preliminary discussions with the World Bank to secure a concessional loan to finance the planned expansion works.

"These efforts aim to enhance capacity so that the port can effectively cope with current and future demands," he said.

He noted that the expansion programme is part of a broader strategy to modernise the country's maritime infrastructure and strengthen Tanzania's position as a regional trade and logistics hub.

The government, he stressed, remains committed to ensuring that Dar es Salaam Port operates efficiently and competitively to support national economic growth.