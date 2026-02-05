Tanzania: Z'bar, FAO Boost Fish Storage to Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

Zanzibar — FOR fishermen and fish traders in Southern Pemba, post-harvest losses may soon become a thing of the past after the government, in partnership with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), distributed modern fish storage equipment to local communities.

Through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, the government recently distributed fish preservation equipment to fishermen and traders from Mkoani, Mwambe and Kengeja shehias, aiming to improve seafood storage, reduce spoilage and boost household incomes.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr Omar Juma Suleiman, Chief Coordinator in the Department of Fisheries Development, urged beneficiaries to properly care for the equipment to ensure long-term use and wider community benefit.

He said well-maintained equipment makes it easier for beneficiaries to receive additional support from the government and development partners in the future.

Fisheries Supervisory Officer Ali Said Ali emphasised that the equipment should be used strictly for its intended purpose of preserving fish immediately after harvesting or during trading, in order to prevent spoilage and unnecessary losses.

"These facilities belong to you, but they must be used responsibly. It would be unwise to find them being used for drinking water or unrelated activities," he cautioned.

Due to limited availability, beneficiaries were advised to share the equipment among groups, and anyone leaving the fishing or fish trading business was encouraged to return it to the local Sheha for use by others.

Project Coordinator Edwin Superius Rutakunuwa explained that the equipment was provided based on priorities identified by the community itself.

He added that the project also addresses the needs of seaweed traders, noting that seaweed processing and ice-making machines are already available, with more expected to be installed in Kengeja in the near future.

Beneficiaries thanked the government and FAO, saying the equipment will help them safely store fish and significantly reduce spoilage and financial losses.

Fish trader Sania Yussuf Sheha from Mwambe said the equipment has solved a longstanding challenge, replacing unsafe buckets previously used for storage.

Local fisherman Kassim Haji Makame said the equipment will greatly help preserve small fish species, describing the project as a major boost for fishermen and traders in Southern Pemba.