Tanzania: WMA Installs Digital Water Meter Test Bench in Dodoma

Dodoma — THE Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) has installed a modern digital test bench for the verification of water meters at its headquarters building in Dodoma.

The WMA Headquarters Manager for Verification of Measurements and Standards, Mr Magesa Biyani said the installation of a new digital water meter verification system cost approximately 400m/-.

He said the system is expected to significantly enhance the speed and accuracy of approving and verifying water meters used in ongoing water projects across the country, including Dodoma and neighbouring regions.

Speaking to Journalists, Mr Biyani said the system comes at a crucial time, as numerous water infrastructure projects are being implemented nationwide.

"This system has arrived at the right time to enable traders and water authorities to ensure that all water meters installed for customers in their areas are verified by WMA, so that citizens receive services that correspond to the value of the money they pay," he said.

He explained that the new digital system is capable of verifying a much larger number of water meters simultaneously and within a shorter period, compared to the previously used mechanical test benches, which could verify only ten meters at a time and required between 20 and 30 minutes per test.

Mr Biyani added that the system, together with two similar installations at the Weights and Measures Verification Centre in Misugusugu, Coast Region, has brought substantial benefits. These include increased testing capacity, improved accuracy and reduced turnaround time.

According to him, the digital test bench at the Misugusugu Centre verifies between 200,000 and 300,000 water meters annually, depending on demand driven by the expansion of strategic water projects.