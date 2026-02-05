Tanzania: Charity Eye Centre Treats 64,000 Patients in Four Years

5 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE KSI Charity Eye Centre (KSICEC), owned by the Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri community of Dar es Salaam, has provided eye care services to more than 64,000 patients since its establishment four years ago.

The achievement was announced on Tuesday during an event marking the fourth anniversary of the centre in the city.

Speaking at the celebrations, the association's Chairman, Alhadj Mohammedazza Dewji, said that over the period, more than 7,700 cataract surgeries had been performed, with a success rate exceeding 90 per cent.

"This remarkable achievement has helped restore sight to thousands of citizens who would otherwise have struggled with preventable blindness," said Alhadj Dewji.

The anniversary event was attended by community leaders, health professionals, donors and development stakeholders, who commended the centre for its contribution to improving eye health in Tanzania.

In their speeches, leaders noted that the centre has distinguished itself by combining modern diagnostic and treatment technology with affordable service costs, ensuring that even low-income patients are able to access quality eye care.

For his part, Chairman of the KSICEC Board, Alhadji Anverali Rajpar, said the centre receives between 180 and 200 patients daily, most of them from low-income communities and rural areas.

"Apart from daily services, KSICEC participates in free eye and health camps in various parts of the country. In 2025 alone, six camps were held, each serving approximately 4,000 patients. All services, including screening, treatment, eyeglasses and cataract surgeries, were provided free of charge," said Alhadji Rajpar.

He added that the centre remains committed to sustainability through its Endowment Fund, which was established in 2024, as well as plans to construct a new eye facility designed to meet growing demand for specialised services.

Alhadji Rajpar stressed that the charitable centre will continue its mission to fight preventable blindness and provide professional, compassionate eye care in the best interest of the nation.

Meanwhile, AFED representative Alhadj Amine Nassoro commended KSICEC for its outstanding work over the past four years.

"KSICEC has demonstrated how compassion, when supported by dedication and strong leadership, can bring about meaningful and lasting impact in society," he said.

