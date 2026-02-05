Tanzania: Over 3,700 Water Projects Completed, More Underway

Dodoma — THE government has completed 3,714 water projects worth 1.8 tri/- during the previous phase, while 778 additional projects valued at 1.3tri/- are currently under implementation across the country.

Deputy Minister for Water Kundo Mathew revealed this in the National Assembly when responding to a supplementary question from Special Seats MP Suma Fyandomo (CCM), who sought clarification on the progress of an ongoing major water project in Kyela District.

Responding, the Deputy Minister said the Kyela project is among the 778 projects being executed in the current phase, assuring that his ministry is following up closely to ensure the contractor accelerates the work.

"I will liaise with the responsible authority overseeing the project to ensure the contractor continues with the implementation, and the government will release the necessary funds so that the project does not stall," he said.

He added that water projects worth 128bn/- are currently underway in Mbeya Region. Earlier, responding to a basic question from Mbeya Urban MP Patrick Mwalunenge (CCM) on the status of the major water project drawing from River Kiwira, Mr Mathew said the project is progressing well and is expected to be completed by December this year, benefiting 890,000 residents.

He noted that the project has reached 48 per cent completion, with ongoing works including the construction of an intake and a treatment plant with a capacity of 117 million litres per day, two reservoirs each holding 10 million litres, and laying of 37 kilometres of pipelines.

In a supplementary question, Tarime Rural MP Mwita Waitara (CCM) asked when the ministry would deploy researchers to conduct water surveys in villages in Tarime to help address persistent shortages, especially after the government acquired modern drilling rigs.

Mr Mathew said water basin experts will be dispatched to carry out the assessments, followed by deployment of drilling equipment to ensure communities access reliable water.

He further commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the historic investment in drilling rigs, noting that since their acquisition three years ago, the ministry has drilled.