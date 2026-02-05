Tanzania: IAEA Hails Tanzania's Rise As Regional Cancer Treatment Hub

Dodoma — TANZANIA is rapidly emerging as a regional powerhouse in cancer treatment, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commending the country's strong progress and growing institutional capacity to serve Eastern Africa.

Speaking during a highlevel visit to the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) in Dodoma on Tuesday, IAEA Division for Africa Head Mr Gashaw Wolde said Tanzania has shown exceptional commitment to advancing nuclear science and medical technology, placing it on track to become a regional oncology hub.

"The observation we made today clarifies your vision to serve Eastern Africa with advanced oncology services. This is a big, deserving and highly commendable ambition, and we express our strongest support for what Tanzania is doing," he said.

Mr Wolde, who is in the country to assess IAEAsupported projects, noted that Tanzania has been a reliable partner to the agency across multiple sectors, including human health, environment, agriculture, water resources and industrial applications.

He praised the strong coordination between national institutions and the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC), saying the country is well positioned to scale up advanced applications of nuclear science for sustainable development.

Representing the BMH Chief Executive Director, Acting Director Dr Henry Humba said ongoing healthsector reforms have significantly strengthened cancer care services in the country.

He explained that BMH and Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital have expanded oncology services, including radiotherapy, enabling more Tanzanians to access specialised treatment locally.

Dr Humba said BMH currently serves about 6,000 oncology patients annually, providing chemotherapy, specialist consultations and tumour board discussions.

He added that construction of a modern cancer services building (Radiotherapy Unit), valued at over 30bn/-, is now 61 per cent complete and is expected to be operational by September this year.

Once completed, the facility will reduce the need for cancer patients to seek treatment abroad while boosting the country's prospects for medical tourism.

However, Dr Humba noted that the hospital still requires additional specialised personnel and equipment worth about 12bn/- and appealed to the IAEA for continued technical and material support. IAEA Programme Management Officer Ms Azza Kashlan commended the pace of construction, assuring that the agency will continue supporting Tanzania to achieve the important milestone.

TAEC Director General Prof Najat Mohammed assured full regulatory support to ensure that the new centre meets all international safety standards.

She expressed confidence that the project is progressing well and will soon be operational, marking a major step forward in Tanzania's health sector. Mr Wolde's official visit to Tanzania runs from February 2 to 6, 2026.