Malawi: Mitundu Baptist FC Partners BCA Travel for Player Awards

Newly promoted Super League side Mitundu Baptist Football Club has secured a player awards sponsorship deal with BCA Travel and Tours for their debut season in the top flight.

Under the agreement, BCA Travel and Tours will award K50,000 to the Player of the Match in each of the 30 league games. The company will also give K100,000 to the Player of the Month throughout the season.

"At the end of the season, the company will reward five players with K200,000 each. These will be the Player of the Season, Most Disciplined Player, Most Improved Player, Top Goal Scorer and Best Goalkeeper," the club said in a statement.

In addition, the company has injected K1.5 million into the Lilongwe-based club to purchase playing equipment.

Mzuzu-based sports analyst Pickford Kamanga has described the deal as a timely boost for the club as it prepares for life in the top league.

"When a club is promoted into the elite league, it must be fully prepared technically, financially and in terms of equipment in order to withstand the pressure at that level," Kamanga said.

Meanwhile, two other teams set to join the Super League in the 2026 season are Red Lions from Cobbe Barracks in Zomba and Baka City Football Club from Karonga, which has been acquired by Masters Security.