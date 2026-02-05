Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Received the Letters of Credence of H.E. Baak Valentino Wol, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan

H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), this morning received the Letters of Credence of H.E. Baak Valentino Wol, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the AU.

The Chairperson welcomed Ambassador Wol & commended the people of #SouthSudan for their resilience, underscoring the country's significant potential to achieve peace, stability, & sustainable development.

H.E. Mr. Youssouf noted that South Sudan's considerable natural & human resources position it to make a meaningful contribution to regional economic integration & prosperity.

The Chairperson reaffirmed the AU's commitment to accompany South Sudan throughout its transitional process, in line with the AU's mandate on mediation, preventive diplomacy, & post-conflict reconstruction. He emphasised the centrality of inclusive, nationally owned dialogue as a prerequisite for a successful & credible transition, & encouraged the Ambassador to play an active role in advancing South Sudan's engagement within the AU.

Ambassador Baak Valentino Wol expressed his appreciation to the Chairperson for his leadership & to the AU for its sustained support for peace & stability in South Sudan, including through the C5 framework. He welcomed the Chairperson's continued engagement & reaffirmed his country's commitment to working closely with the AU in support of peace, reconciliation, & democratic transition.