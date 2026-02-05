South Africa: Man Escapes Hit After Being Named At Corruption Inquiry

Three gunmen in a white Toyota Vitz opened fire on Pretorius outside his home before fleeing on Thursday, 5 February.

Slain whistle-blower Marius van der Merwe named Pretorius in explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into police corruption.

A man who was named during testimony at a police corruption inquiry survived a shooting in Ekurhuleni.

Wiandre Pretorius came under fire outside his home in Van Dyk Park, within the Dawn Park policing area, early on Thursday morning, 5 February 2026.

Police say Pretorius was about to drive into his residence when a white Toyota Vitz stopped near him. Three unknown gunmen opened fire before speeding away.

Pretorius escaped unharmed, but his vehicle was badly damaged.

In a voice note shared shortly after the attack, Pretorius is heard calling for help from the scene.

"Klapper Street, Van Dyk Park. Come and assist me here. They shot my bakkie up. I don't know if it's a hit or something. I managed to get out," he says.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that an attempted murder case has been opened.

"The victim was attacked by unknown suspects who fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and investigations are ongoing," Nevhuhulwi said.

Pretorius was named by slain whistle-blower Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, during testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into police corruption.

Van der Merwe implicated Pretorius in the 2022 death of Emmanuel Mbhense, whose body was later dumped in a lake near Germiston.

Van der Merwe testified that Mbhense was tortured during an unauthorised operation in Brakpan before being killed.

Van der Merwe himself was later shot and killed outside his Brakpan home after appearing before the commission.