South Africa: Boity Could Lose Her Home Over Unpaid Debt

Leemark Financial Services is suing Boity Thulo in Johannesburg High Court for R491,813 allegedly owed on her Centurion home purchase.

Boity Thulo has 10 days to defend herself or face default judgment that could see her house attached and auctioned.

"They want to sell my house. You just ruined my day," Boity Thulo said when she learnt about the legal action against her.

The rapper and media personality could lose her Centurion home after Leemark Financial Services took her to the Johannesburg High Court.

Boity bought the R4.2-million property in Tshwane on 5 August 2021. She signed the agreement of sale in Roodepoort.

The property was registered in her name on 30 March 2022.

Mark Lauth from Leemark Financial Services said Boity paid R3,708,187 towards the house but allegedly failed to pay the remaining R491,813.

"The defendant paid an amount of R3,708,187 in part settlement of the purchase price, leaving a balance of R491,813, which amount remains unpaid and outstanding," Lauth said, Daily Sun reported.

He said several letters were sent to Boity requesting payment. She allegedly ignored all the letters.

As a result, Leemark applied for judgment against her.

Boity has 10 days to file a notice of intention to defend the matter. If she fails to do so, default judgment may be granted against her without further notice.

This could lead to an execution order to attach and auction her home if the debt is not settled.

Lauth said his lawyers have already been instructed to apply for default judgment.

He said Boity has not contacted him to discuss an out-of-court settlement.

Lauth also said there is more to the dispute than the original R4.2-million bond matter but he would not give more details.

The matter is now before the Johannesburg High Court.