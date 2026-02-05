South Africa: Police Hunt Driver Who Killed Beloved Security Guard in Hit and Run

David Sejobe, 49, from Orange Farm died after a hit and run on Golden Highway on Sunday, 2 February 2026.

Police are hunting the driver of a silver grey Volvo. Anyone with information can contact Siyathemba SAPS on 087 630 1000.

Police are hunting the driver of a silver grey Volvo after a security guard was killed in a hit and run.

David Sejobe, 49, from Orange Farm died after being struck while cycling to work on Golden Highway in the early hours of Sunday, 2 February 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The driver did not stop.

Officers say David was travelling from Orange Farm towards Randburg when a vehicle hit him. He was left badly injured on the roadside and later declared dead.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash, or a damaged silver grey Volvo on Golden Highway, to come forward.

Information can be shared with Siyathemba SAPS on 087 630 1000 or Warrant Officer Lebogang Toyane on 082 454 3746.

David worked as a front house security officer at the MultiChoice Group headquarters on Bram Fischer Drive. He joined the company in 2015.

Every morning, he greeted passing cars, waved at drivers and smiled at strangers stuck in traffic.

Colleagues say Uber drivers across Randburg recognised him. Motorists slowed down just to greet him back.

One colleague wrote that David "stood there every morning like he was blessing the road".

David cycled to work daily to stay healthy and support his family. He was also a long distance cyclist. On one journey, he cycled nearly 600 kilometres overnight from Johannesburg to Venda and back to honour his late father.

After his death, MultiChoice staff launched a crowdfunding campaign. Nearly R400,000 was raised in three days.

Flowers and notes continue to appear outside the MultiChoice building. Motorists hoot as they pass.