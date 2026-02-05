South Africa: Children in Aberdeen Fall Ill As Health Teams Investigate Outbreak

Children in Aberdeen fell ill with fever, headache, cough, vomiting and stomach cramps between 30 January and 3 February 2026.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health classified the cases as a suspected outbreak and sent patient samples for laboratory testing.

Health officials in the Eastern Cape are investigating after several children in Aberdeen fell ill with similar symptoms.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health said clinics in the area saw a rise in sick children over a short period. The cases were recorded between 30 January and 3 February 2026 in the Aberdeen area, which falls under the Sarah Baartman District.

Provincial health spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said most children showed signs of both respiratory and stomach illness.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Most children presented with fever, headache, sore throat, cough or runny nose, loss of appetite, vomiting and abdominal cramps in some cases," she said.

Mavovana said breathing problems were seen mainly in children under five years old.

Because the cases appeared close together in time, place and age group, the department classified the situation as a suspected localised outbreak. Laboratory tests are still under way to confirm the cause.

The department said this is a precautionary alert. Most of the children are only mildly ill and are being treated without complications.

"At this stage, most cases are mild and manageable, and there is no cause for panic," Mavovana said.

The department has stepped up monitoring at local health facilities. Doctors and nurses are watching children who come in with symptoms. Samples from some patients have been sent for laboratory testing.

Environmental health teams are checking conditions in the area. Health workers are sharing advice with families about hygiene, drinking enough fluids and getting medical help early.

Parents and caregivers are urged to make sure children drink plenty of water. Regular handwashing is strongly advised.

They should seek medical care if a child's symptoms continue or get worse, especially if there is ongoing fever, repeated vomiting or trouble breathing.

The department says it will keep watching the situation and will share updates as investigations continue.