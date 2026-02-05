Namibia: Herunga Resigns Amid Pressure From Young MPs

Swapo deputy secretary Uahekua Herunga has stepped down as the party chief whip following alleged mounting pressure from a group of younger members of parliament (MPs).

Herunga's resignation was announced on Wednesday by National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila during a parliamentary session.

Former works and transport minister Alpheus !Naruseb has been appointed as the new Swapo chief whip.

A Swapo parliamentarian, speaking to The Namibian on Wednesday, said Herunga voluntarily offered to step down due to differences with younger MPs over parliamentary procedures.

"There was too much pressure from the new group of MPs in terms of how they want things done versus what he was doing. He felt it was best to resign so someone else could take over. Those guys were really misbehaving," the source said.

"He is a quiet guy, and they started taking advantage of that. There was too much radicalism. The membership had full control over the chief whip, and they were too picky on him. He thought maybe he was the problem, so he resigned. He did not want to fight."

Herunga has confirmed his resignation to The Namibian, describing the decision as personal.

He stresses that he will continue to serve as a member of parliament.

"The decision was personal, and I decided to relinquish my chief whip position," he says.

Herunga's resignation marks the first time a Swapo chief whip has stepped down while remaining a member of parliament.

In contrast, when former chief whip Ben Amathila resigned in 2007, he also vacated his parliamentary seat and was later replaced by Hage Geingob.

Former Swapo parliamentarian Nahas Angula highlights the importance of the chief whip role.

"The chief whip organises and controls the party's parliamentary caucus. He ensures MPs attend sessions and liaises with chief whips from other parties," Angula says.