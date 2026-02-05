South Africa: Gangsters Shut Down Khayelitsha Clinic

Security guards were held at ransom. The clinic has been closed all week.

Khayelitsha's Town Two Clinic has been closed since two security guards were held for ransom by extortionists in the early hours of Monday Morning.

"Unknown men removed security officers from the clinic and were demanding a protection fee from the security company," said South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala.

Gwala said provincial serious violent crime detectives were investigating.

Ward 93 councillor Thando Pimpi said the security company refused to pay the fee. "The men, in turn, threatened the guards, saying if the money was not paid, they would come back to the clinic and cause havoc," said Pimpi.

When GroundUp visited the closed clinic on Thursday, one security guard was on duty, but not in uniform.

Speaking anonymously, he said, "I don't want people to identify me as a guard. It's for my own safety. I'm scared of the thugs in a big way, and I am putting my life at risk by coming to work."

He said doctors had come to the clinic earlier in the day, escorted by police, to collect medications.

"We are concerned about the growth of the protection fee syndicate because people must now pay a protection fee before they get services," said Nokuthula Dyantyi, who lives next to the clinic.

The City of Cape Town, which runs the clinic, confirmed that the facility was closed as a precaution. "All clients have been referred to their nearest facility for services in the interim. City Health will advise the community once the clinic is set to reopen. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the City said.

Pimpi said the local health committee met at the clinic on Wednesday and decided the clinic would be closed for the rest of the week. A mobile clinic has been providing limited services at the metro police grounds in Makhaya.

The security company declined to comment and asked GroundUp not to name them out of concern for safety.