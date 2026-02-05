Gaborone — In May, the world will watch the fastest athletes pass a baton, with stopwatches and finish lines as their primary target. But for Batswana, the baton being passed is one of economic hope, brighter and more ambitious future.

In the buzz of Gaborone's morning traffic, Thapelo Gadibolae is already thinking about May. For Gadibolae, a cab driver, the upcoming World Athletics Relays are about a rare and golden opportunity.

"We are excited. A lot of people will definitely use our services. I am urging all drivers to brand their cars now. We need to be visible. We need to be ready,"he said.

Nevertheless, Gadibolae is not alone. From the boardroom to the street corner, Botswana is bracing for an economic windfall. When the world's fastest athletes descend on Gaborone, they bring more than just their spikes but a huge logistical machine that requires accommodation, transport, security and catering.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A few kilometres away, street vendor, Mamsy Nyaku is also conducting her own version of market research. While others focus on the standard fare of russians and chips, Nyaku is looking at the calendar.

"May is a cold month," she said.

Her strategy is simple, she has already secured funds for aaosable cups and sugar sachets to serve hot coffee and diphaphatha to shivering spectators.

While hotels prepare to be full to the brim, the true success of the event lies in these smaller moments where a visitor will be trying seswaa or bogobe for the first time, or an official toast with a cold St. Louis Lager.

Beyond the immediate buzz, Gaborone 26 represent a strategic play for the future of Botswana's brand. In the world of global sport, hosting excellence is the ultimate advertisement, one that money cannot buy.

International athletics fans are a unique breed of traveller. They rarely come just for the race. With coordinated tourism packages, a two-day event at the stadium can easily evolve into a week-long odyssey through the Chobe, the Okavango Delta or the vast silence of the Central Kalahari.

Therefore, the goal is to turn a spectator into an ambassador. If Gaborone can prove itself as a seamless host, it cements its reputation as Africa's "Sprint Capital," and attract future training camps and international circuits that provide year-round income long after the final medal is awarded.

However, the organisers know that a standalone celebration will not be enough because for the relays to truly matter, they must leave a footprint.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This means empowering citizens via prioritising citizen-owned businesses in the supply chain, building a pipeline and use the event to launch national school relay programmes and also ensure that upgraded facilities are not left to rust but are used for future continental meets.

Meanwhile, Botswana has already proven its mettle on the track and has produced world-class athletes who can outrun the best.

Now, the nation is stepping up to prove it can out-host the best. As the sun sets over the capital city, preparations continue. Preparing for an event of this magnitude is not just about sports, but a statement of confidence and a message to the world that Botswana is open, professional and ready for the global stage.

BOPA