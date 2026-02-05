Rwanda to Introduce Vaccine Against Six Cancers

Rwanda is set to introduce Gardasil 9, a new human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine that protects against cancer-causing strains more than the current vaccine.

This is part of the country's plan to eliminate cervical cancer by 2027 and could make Rwanda the first African nation to include Gardasil 9 in its national immunisation programme, the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) said.

The vaccination programme is expected to begin in 2026.

"The rollout aligns with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines issued in December 2022, which extend HPV vaccination to adults, including women not covered when Rwanda first introduced the vaccine in 2011," said Hassan Sibomana, the Director of the Vaccine Programmes Unit at RBC.

He explained that the updated guidance removes age restrictions, enabling adult women to be included in cervical cancer prevention programmes.

When HPV vaccination started in 2011, it targeted girls aged 9 to 14. Women older than that group were not vaccinated. "We now plan to vaccinate women aged 29 to 35 to cover those who missed the programme," the official explained.

"The final age range will depend on the number of vaccine doses secured, with priority given to women who have never received the vaccine and remain at risk of HPV infection."

Gardasil 9 protects against nine types of HPV, including strains responsible for most cervical cancer cases. By covering more virus types than Gardasil 4, it gives women more comprehensive protection, he added.

Sibomana noted that research at Butaro and other hospitals shows that Gardasil 4 does not protect against HPV type 45, which causes about 13.6 percent of cervical cancer cases in the country. This type is tackled by Gardasil 9, making the new vaccine necessary.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted virus, and some types can cause cervical cancer, while others are linked to cancers of the vagina, vulva, anus, penis, and throat. Gardasil 9 protects against the nine virus types responsible for most of these cancers and also prevents genital warts.

"Although Gardasil 9 costs about $330 per dose on the global market, it will be offered free of charge in Rwanda's public health facilities as we work with partners to make it accessible," Sibomana said.

He noted that training of healthcare workers has not yet begun because procurement is still underway. Health workers will be trained once the vaccines arrive to support nationwide distribution.